EP29LPSP: Applications in plasma physics, astronomy, highway engineering and more

Since its introduction in 1978, Master Bond EP29LPSP has been the epoxy compound of choice in a variety of challenging applications. Ideal for demanding cryogenic environments, two-part EP29LPSP can withstand temperatures as low as 4K and can resist cryogenic shock when, for instance, it is cooled from room temperature to cryogenic temperatures within a 5-10 minute window. Optically clear EP29LPSP has superior physical strength, electrical insulation, and chemical resistance properties. It also meets NASA low outgassing requirements and exhibits a low exotherm during cure. This low viscosity compound is easy to apply and bonds well to metals, glass, ceramics, and many different plastics. Curable at room temperature, EP29LPSP attains its best results when cured at 130-165°F for 6-8 hours.

In over a dozen published research articles, patents, and manufacturers’ specifications, scientists and engineers have identified EP29LPSP for use in their applications due to its unparalleled performance in one or more areas. Table 1 highlights several commercial and research applications that use Master Bond EP29LPSP. Table 2 summarizes several patents that reference EP29LPSP. Following each table are brief descriptions of the role Master Bond EP29LPSP plays in each application or invention.

Table 1: Commercial and Research Uses of EP29LPSP

Table 2: Patent Grants that Reference EP29LPSP

Application EP29LPSP Use Critical Properties Cryogenic refrigerator7 Bond thermally insulated tubes to thermal tube couplers Cryogenic

Low outgassing

Thermal shock resistant Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell8 Rigidizing a fluid flow plate assembly Electrical insulation

Physical strength Structural health monitoring (SHM) system9 Affix transducers to structure under test Cryogenic

Withstand vibrations Fiber optic gyroscopes10 Construction of fiber optic sensing coil Cryogenic

Low outgassing





Conclusion

The success of any engineered product depends on the performance of all of its parts, including any chemical compound used to join or protect one or more parts. If an adhesive, coating, or potting compound fails, the product fails. Leading companies, research labs, and inventors around the world rely on Master Bond EP29LPSP to perform unfailingly in extremely demanding applications.

